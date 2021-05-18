President Rivlin undergoing medical treatment for severe back pain

President Reuven Rivlin was treated at Hadassah Medical Center on Tuesday for severe backache from which he has been suffering for several days. Following an intensive examination, the president was given painkillers to relieve his discomfort and to enable him to carry on with his routine. However, he will remain under medical supervision for the foreseeable future.

The 81-year-old president has been traveling around the country in recent weeks to make his farewells before completing his seven-year tenure in July. He has also been busy in recent days with efforts to restore calm in cities, towns and villages where there have been riots between Arabs and Jews.