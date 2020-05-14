Previous A-Gs stand behind Avichai Mandelblit against threats

In a public letter released on Thursday, previous attorneys-general and state-attorneys voiced their support of current Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit after he filed a complaint with police on Wednesday, saying he and his family were being threatened via phone.They expressed support to the attorney-general for “filling a role essential to democracy” and voiced their expectation that state leadership will voice its “fierce denouncement” of the threats.
Among those who signed are former High Court president Aharon Barak and former state attorney Shai Nitzan.