'Price tag' attack near Jerusalem: Regards from Ahuvia



A group of unidentified individuals graffitied the words "Regards from Ahuvia" in Hebrew on a wall in the town.

The phrase is in reference to the death of Ahuvia Sandak, who was chased by police in a car with a few other hilltop youth, after throwing rocks at Palestinian cars in the northern West Bank in December.

Additionally, two cars were torched, burning down to their frames.

Israel Police and the Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria have said that they have begun an investigation into the incident.

A price tag incident was reported in the Palestinian village Beit Iksa near Jerusalem on Thursday night, the N12 news site reported on Friday morning.