The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

'Price tag' attack near Jerusalem: Regards from Ahuvia

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
MARCH 19, 2021 09:30
A price tag incident was reported in the Palestinian village Beit Iksa near Jerusalem on Thursday night, the N12 news site reported on Friday morning. 

A group of unidentified individuals graffitied the words "Regards from Ahuvia" in Hebrew on a wall in the town. 
 
The phrase is in reference to the death of Ahuvia Sandak, who was chased by police in a car with a few other hilltop youth, after throwing rocks at Palestinian cars in the northern West Bank in December. 
Additionally, two cars were torched, burning down to their frames. 
Israel Police and the Civil Administration of Judea and Samaria have said that they have begun an investigation into the incident. 
Tanzania swears in Samia Suluhu Hassan as first female president
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 09:34 AM
Earthquake of magnitude 5.7 strikes China's Xizang region – EMSC
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 08:39 AM
Ethnic studies curriculum passes in California, 11-0 vote
Kinneret rises by half-a-centimeter overnight
Canadian diplomat says not allowed into court for Michael Spavor trial
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/19/2021 04:00 AM
Coronavirus in Israel: Concerts and games to resume this Sunday
Hezbollah leader says new cabinet necessary to tackle financial crisis
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 09:49 PM
US Senate confirms Burns to be CIA director
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 09:43 PM
Macron imposes lockdown on Paris as virus spreads faster
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 08:49 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 8,874 students, 646 teachers sick
White House says Biden does not regret calling Putin a killer
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 07:22 PM
Chezy Levy on airport reopening: 'We are worried about variants'
UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 05:06 PM
Fears of 'digital dictatorship' as Myanmar deploys AI
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 04:37 PM
Pakistan army chief says ready to bury hatchet with India for peace
  • By REUTERS
  • 03/18/2021 03:42 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by