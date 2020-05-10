Court: Netanyahu trial will not be aired live



The trial of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for bribery on May 24 will not be aired live, the Jerusalem District Court ruled Sunday.

Instead, due to the limited number of persons allowed in the courtroom under coronavirus regulations, the court will allow streaming the proceedings to two adjacent courtrooms for members of the media and some of the defendants’ lawyers.

Some members of the media and partisans on both sides of the political divide had hoped the trial would be aired live the same way that last week’s High Court of Justice proceedings related to Netanyahu were.



The court did not explain whether it had vetoed the live airing or whether one of the parties had opposed it.

Only one lawyer per defendant will be allowed in the main courtroom at a time. Besides Netanyahu, the other defendants on trial are Arnon “Nuni” Mozes and Shaul and Iris Elovitch.



Normally, the media and multiple lawyers per defendant would sit in the main courtroom for a trial of this magnitude.