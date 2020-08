cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

The prime suspect in the alleged gang-rape of a 16-year-old in Eilat admitted to interrogators on Thursday that he filmed the rape, Walla! reported. He still denies however that he took an active role in raping the teenage girl.His arrest and that of another suspect have been extended by six days.