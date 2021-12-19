Prison guard arrested for accepting bribes from inmates

A prison guard was arrested on suspicion of accepting bribes and fraudulent payments from an inmate, according to the police unit in Lahav 433 responsible for investigating complaints against prison guards.

The prison guard, who serves in a jail in the South, allegedly smuggled into the jail items such as cellphones and drugs in exchange for payments and other perks from the incarcerated criminal Ouda Koutier.

The prison guard's wife allegedly assisted him to commit the crimes, according to the police.