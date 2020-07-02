Prison warden infected with COVID-19, three inmates in quarantine

A prison warden from Ela Prison, one of the prisons in the Beersheba prison complex, is reportedly infected with coronavirus and began quarantine on Tuesday, the prison authority spokesperson said on Thursday.Three inmates and 19 staff members were required to begin quarantine after the warden was found to have the virus. Ela is able to contain 800 inmates and was originally built to function as a for-profit prison until the court ruled that it is against the law to privatize prisons. The prison authority bought the facility and is operating it.