The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Private plane bursts into flame at Houston airport, all aboard escape

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 19, 2021 22:01
A private jet burst into flames during a take-off attempt at a small airport outside Houston on Tuesday, but all 21 people on board managed to escape without serious injury, U.S. aviation officials said.
The McDonnell Douglas MD-87 was departing the Houston Executive Airport just after 10 a.m. local time (1500 GMT) when it rolled through a fence and caught fire, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) said in an email to Reuters.
All 18 passengers and three crew members were able to get out safely. Two people were transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, Waller County Sheriff Troy Guidry told Reuters.
The passengers were headed to Boston to see the Houston Astros play the Red Sox in Game 4 of Major League Baseball's American League Championship Series, Guidry said.
The plane is registered to J. Alan Kent, who owns Flair Builders, a Houston-based custom homebuilder, ABC 13 Eyewitness News in Houston reported.
The National Transportation Safety Board ​will investigate the cause of the crash, the FAA said. 
Haiti gang seeks $17 mln for release of kidnapped missionaries
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 10:07 PM
Manchester Airport evacuated due to suspicious package
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 09:39 PM
Sirens will go off in Lod and Ramle on Wednesday as part of drill
Former modelling agent Shai Avital has left Turkey for Budapest - report
Brother of Manchester bomber leaves UK ahead of inquiry hearing
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 02:33 PM
Russia's Putin won't attend G20 summit in person
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:53 PM
Survivors of 1980s poisoning occupy Spain's El Prado, threaten suicide
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:50 PM
Kremlin says move to suspend Russian mission to NATO underscores absence
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 01:30 PM
COVID: Kindergartens to be added to Green Class outline next week
Palestinian media: US Consulate in Jerusalem may open next month
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/19/2021 12:51 PM
IDF closes off select sites along Gaza border
Bangladesh arrests hundreds for violence against Hindus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:32 PM
EU warns Poland it will pay for challenging common law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/19/2021 12:22 PM
Beitar Jerusalem fans brawl over muslim player
Public memorial for Yitzhak Rabin canceled due to lack of funds
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by