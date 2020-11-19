Prof. Sheerit, candidate for Israel's presidency, forbids going to polls

The presidential candidate, Prof. Shimon Sheetrit, calls for the Knesset not to be dissolved at this time, according to "Arutz Sheva."

''It is forbidden to go to the polls.

The divisive discourse that has crossed every border and deepens the rifts will only intensify in the heat of the campaigns," said Sheetrit. "Netanyahu and Gantz must immediately pass a state budget and thus prevent elections.

It is possible and it is the order of the hour."