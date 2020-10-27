The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Prominent Saudi women's rights activist on hunger strike in detention

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 27, 2020 15:02
Prominent Saudi women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul, held in Saudi Arabia since 2018, began a new hunger strike on Monday over the conditions of her detention, her family said.
Hathloul's sister Lina told Reuters that the main demand was to be allowed regular contact with her family. In late August Hathloul went on a six-day hunger strike after authorities at Riyadh's al-Hair prison cut off contact for over four months.
Hathloul, 31, who was arrested along with at last a dozen other women's rights activists, had since March only been permitted limited contact with her family, her sister said, including a March 23 visit, a phone call on April 19 and a visit on Aug 31.
Her parents were allowed to see her on Monday.
"Yesterday during the visit Loujain told (our parents) she is exhausted of being mistreated and deprived from hearing her family's voices," Lina al-Hathloul said. "She told them she will start a hunger strike starting yesterday evening until they allow her regular calls again."
The Saudi government's media office did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.
The case has drawn global criticism and provoked anger in European capitals and the U.S. Congress following the 2018 murder of journalist Jamal Khashoggi by Saudi agents inside the kingdom's Istanbul consulate.
Saudi Arabia temporarily freed some of the women's rights activists who were rounded up as part of a broader crackdown on dissent, while others remain detained as sporadic closed-court sessions continue.
Rights group say at least three of the women, including Hathloul, were held in solitary confinement for months and subjected to abuse including electric shocks, flogging and sexual assault.
Saudi officials have denied torture allegations and said the arrests were made on suspicion of harming Saudi interests and offering support to hostile elements abroad. Few charges have been made public.
Charges against Hathloul include communicating with 15 to 20 foreign journalists in Saudi Arabia, attempting to apply for a job at the United Nations, and attending digital privacy training, her brother has said.
Scores of other activists, intellectuals and clerics have been arrested separately in recent years in an apparent bid to stamp out possible opposition, even as de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman pushes reforms to open up the kingdom.
Yemen's Houthis want to strengthen Iran ties
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 03:18 PM
French Muslim leader says Muslims should ignore controversial cartoons
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 03:00 PM
UAE, Israel soccer leagues sign MOU to bolster cooperation
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:33 PM
Coronavirus in the IDF: 261 infected, 2,790 in quarantine
Swiss report 5,949 new coronavirus infections, 16 more deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:10 PM
Iran reports record 6,968 new coronavirus cases and 346 deaths in past day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:08 PM
France warns citizens to be cautious as anger seethes in Muslim world
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 01:05 PM
Houthi official gunned down in Yemeni capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:24 PM
Malaysia reports 835 new coronavirus cases, two deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:23 PM
Poland reports record rise in daily coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:21 PM
Yemen's Houthis say attacked Saudi Arabia's Abha airport with drone
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:19 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says its military death toll rises to 1,009
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:18 PM
Indonesia reports 3,520 new coronavirus infections, 101 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 12:17 PM
German minister expects 20,000 new daily coronavirus cases at end of week
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 11:23 AM
Saudi Arabia holds off from backing action against France over cartoons
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/27/2020 10:39 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by