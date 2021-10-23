The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Prop gun in Alec Baldwin shooting had live rounds -police

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 23, 2021 03:47
Alec Baldwin was handed what was described as a safe "cold gun" on the set of his movie "Rust," but the prop gun contained live rounds when it was fired, according to details of the police investigation into the fatal shooting released on Friday.
The shot hit cinematographer Halayna Hutchins in the chest, and director Joel Souza who was sitting behind her, in the shoulder, according to a county sheriff's affidavit filed in Santa Fe magistrates court.
Hutchins died of her wounds and Souza was injured but has since been released from a local hospital.
The assistant director who handed Baldwin the prop gun did not know it contained live rounds, the affidavit by Santa Fe Sheriff's Department Detective Joel Cano said.
Baldwin said on Friday he was in shock over the accidental shooting as reports emerged of walk-outs on the "Rust" set earlier in the week over unsafe conditions.
The star of "30 Rock" and "The Hunt for Red October" said he was "fully cooperating" with authorities to determine how the incident occurred on Thursday.
Production on the movie was immediately shut down. The sheriff's department said no charges had been filed and the investigation remained open. Baldwin voluntarily gave a statement about the shooting, the sheriff's department said.
Several injured, one critically, in Negev car accident
Israeli swimmer Toumarkin wins second medal at Doha world cup
Ex-Giuliani associate found guilty of violating US campaign finance law
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/23/2021 12:22 AM
IDF fires light bombs towards Lebanon border - report
Lyft records more than 4,000 sexual assault cases in long-overdue report
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 07:11 PM
Syrian constitutional talks 'big disappointment' - US envoy
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 06:29 PM
Robert Durst charged with murder in disappearance of wi
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 05:35 PM
Two injured as IDF and Palestinians clash in West Bank - report
Queen Elizabeth is back at her desk, PM Johnson says
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 04:51 PM
Britain says investigating Delta subvariant possibly more transmissible
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 04:14 PM
Eight injured in car crash in northern Israel
COVID-19 boosters can be mixed, original vaccine recommended - Fauci
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 03:32 PM
Yeshiva students erase Nazi swastikas sprayed in West Bank
Huge blast kills 16 at Russian chemicals plant
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/22/2021 02:53 PM
Arabs in Acre attack yeshiva students
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by