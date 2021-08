More than 1,000 people protested outside the Knesset on Sunday in favor of bringing the rest of the Ethiopian Jews to Israel, Ynet reported.

In 2015, the government made a promise to bring all remaining Ethiopian Jews over in five years. This has not yet happened.

The security situation in Ethiopia is worsening with two members of Jewish communities being killed in the last week.

"This protest is just the beginning," said Chairman of the Struggle to Bring Ethiopians to Israel Uri Frednik.