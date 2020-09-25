The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
BREAKING NEWS

Protest leaders join together in light of national lockdown

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 25, 2020 14:56
The leaders of the various protest groups against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that they were joining together to organize protests at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem and at thousands of locations around the country on Saturday night.
The protests will take place according to Health Ministry regulations "in order that there won't be excuses for the failing Netanyahu government to prevent the Yom Kippur prayers of the people of Israel," said the protest leaders in a joint statement on Friday.
"They will not imprison us - we will demonstrate everywhere. On this holy day, we ask the people of Israel to pray for the end of the tenure of a person who casts a health, social and economic catastrophe on us and leads us to the destruction of the Third Temple," added the protest leaders.
Paris police revise stabbing report - two injured, one arrested
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 02:53 PM
Four people injured in knife attack in Paris
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 01:58 PM
Blue and White will not support restrictions on protests in lockdown
Passengers allowed to fly as long they bought tickets before lockdown
Coalition chairman: God will judge MKs who don't let corona law pass
Mainland China reports 8 new COVID-19 cases vs 7 a day earlier
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 04:11 AM
Mexico's confirmed coronavirus deaths exceed 75,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 04:07 AM
After a conversation with Gantz, Science Minister Shay will not resign
Brazil reports 32,817 new coronavirus cases, 831 deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/25/2020 12:26 AM
896 IDF servicemembers diagnosed with coronavirus
Kochavi cancels reserve army activity to combat spread of coronavirus
Science and Technology minister threatens to resign over lockdown
Netanyahu says he is advancing rapid coronavirus test
Lapid: Gamzu must quit
Knesset approves new coronavirus restrictions in first reading
