Protest leaders join together in light of national lockdown

The protests will take place according to Health Ministry regulations "in order that there won't be excuses for the failing Netanyahu government to prevent the Yom Kippur prayers of the people of Israel," said the protest leaders in a joint statement on Friday.

"They will not imprison us - we will demonstrate everywhere. On this holy day, we ask the people of Israel to pray for the end of the tenure of a person who casts a health, social and economic catastrophe on us and leads us to the destruction of the Third Temple," added the protest leaders.

The leaders of the various protest groups against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced on Friday that they were joining together to organize protests at the Prime Minister's residence in Jerusalem and at thousands of locations around the country on Saturday night.