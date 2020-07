Police officers pushed the protesters back, reopening the street for traffic.

Police also reported that it arrested a 17-year-old after he was caught setting a trash bin on fire.

Police forces were called to Kikar HaShabbat in the haredi neighbourhood of Mea Shearim in Jerusalem on Wednesday evening, after a few dozen people blocked the intersection and disrupted the traffic, according to a report by The Jerusalem Post's sister publication Maariv.