BREAKING NEWS

Protesters removed again from PM's official residence in Jerusalem

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
JULY 13, 2020 08:58
Police officers removed on Monday morning protesters in front of the Prime Minister's official residence on Balfour street in Jerusalem for the second time in two days.
According to the reports, the police confiscated billboards and signs used by the protesters, several of whom claimed to have been hurt by police officers during the evacuation that took place in the early morning hours.
The Jerusalem Municipality issued a statement following the incident, claiming that the confiscated equipment was placed there illegally and that the protesters were disturbing public order. The statement also refuted any claims of police violence, stating that the claims were examined and found false. 
