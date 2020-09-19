Protesters hold Rosh Hashanah 'festive meal' near PM's Official Residence

Protesters gathered in front of the Prime Minister's Official Residence on Balfour Street in Jerusalem on Saturday evening and held a Rosh Hashanah "festive meal," according to N12.

"The people driving by here are welcome to stop for a minute and understand that our outcry is a collective one, all Israelis are brothers and sisters ... This is not a battle belonging to one camp, it's a battle of an entire nation," a protesters told Ynet.

"This Rosh Hashanah will hopefully bring us redemption, this year we'll finally get the corrupt out of the government," the protester added.