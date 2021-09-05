Psychologist Yuval Carmi indicted for sexual misconduct, not rape

Psychologist Yuval Carmi (65) is to be indicted by the Jerusalem District prosecution for "sexual relations" with two of his patients, N12 reported on Sunday, and will not be charged for acts of rape or assault.

"This is a Yom Kippur-level national day of grief for all victims of patient-caregiver crimes," said attorney Roni Sdovnik, who represents three other patients of Carmi who were allegedly harassed by him.

Sdovnik called for lawmakers to amend the law that requires the victims to prove that there had been an abuse of a relationship of authority "when, in regards to patients and caregivers in all medical and para-medical fields, there is an inherent opportunity for sexual abuse," he said.