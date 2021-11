Public Security Minister Omer Bar Lev visited the Soroka-University Medical Center in Beersheba on Wednesday evening, three days after a mass brawl broke out on the hospital grounds between two feuding families, during which four people were injured and 19 arrested.

"The citizens of Israel are impatient, and justifiably. At the same time, we are in the midst of a long struggle and unfortunately, we expect more complex events alongside successes," Bar Lev said.