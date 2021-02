Public transport will be increased to avoid crowding amid the ongoing coronavirus outbreak, the Knesset Labor, Welfare and Health Committee decided on Monday.The added buses will include inaccessible buses. The regulations will be in effect until March 6."It's a violation of equality. A person with a mobility disability can't get on a bus. It feels like being a second-class citizen," said Michal Shik Hartov of the Commission for Equal Rights of Persons with Disabilities.