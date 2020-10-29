Putin: Russia's coronavirus vaccine is effective; mulls mass vaccinations
By REUTERS
OCTOBER 29, 2020 14:16
President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that Russian COVID-19 experimental vaccines were effective and that Russia hoped to start mass vaccinations by the end of the year.Putin was speaking by video link to an investor forum in Russia.
