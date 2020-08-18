The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Putin tells Macron pressure on Belarus leadership would be unacceptable

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 18, 2020 15:24
Russian President Vladimir Putin told his French counterpart Emmanuel Macron that interference in the internal affairs of Belarus or exerting pressure on the country's leadership would be unacceptable, the Kremlin said on Tuesday.
Putin's remarks in a phone call with Macron echoed earlier comments made to German Chancellor Angela Merkel.Alexander Lukashenko, the leader of Belarus, on Tuesday awarded medals "for impeccable service" to law enforcement officials who have helped him crack down on protesters who have been demanding he step down for the last 10 days.
Hariri tribunal judge: Evidence against three accomplices insufficient
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 03:54 PM
Israeli mobile company sings deal with UAE counterpart
WHO calls for end to 'vaccine nationalism'
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 02:39 PM
Event halls will open on September 1 - Culture Ministry
FM Gabi Ashkenazi: Israel-UAE deal 'historic and significant'
Coronavirus: Israel surpasses 400 in serious condition
Russia reports 4,748 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 11:04 AM
Fireworks fired at Border Police in Jerusalem, suspect shot
Rockets strike Kabul near main diplomatic district - officials, witnesses
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 10:58 AM
UAE's Gargash: Ties with Israel brings change that will help Arab world
Benny Gantz released from hospital after back surgery
Mother, brothers of Old City stabbing attack terrorist arrested - report
George Floyd's brother to address Democratic National Convention – report
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 04:01 AM
6.6 magnitude earthquake strikes Samar, Philippines
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 03:26 AM
Coronavius: Mexico's death toll surpasses 57,000
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/18/2020 03:24 AM
