The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News Opinion Middle East Diaspora U.S. Politics WORLD NEWS
IFCJ Judaism Gaza News BDS Antisemitism OMG Health & Science Business & Tech Premium Food
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Putin urges more testing as Russia's coronavirus death toll climbs

By REUTERS  
MAY 22, 2020 16:54
President Vladimir Putin told officials on Friday to ramp up testing for the new coronavirus, but said Russia's outbreak was stabilizing even as the death toll rose by a record one-day amount.
Russia's overall case tally, the world's second highest after the United States, rose by 8,894 to 326,448, while Friday's tally of 150 new deaths pushed the toll to 3,249.
Moscow's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin has said he expects the toll to prove much higher in May than in April. It is still much lower than many European countries with fewer cases, something that has sparked debate, but which Russia defends.
Speaking at a televised government meeting by video link, Putin said there had been a gradual decrease in the number of new infections reported daily in recent days and that the situation "as a whole is stabilising".
"At the same time it is very important this decline happens against the backdrop of a constant and significant rise in the number of tests," he said.
Russia's national virus data shows a steady decline in the number of reported cases, but the Kremlin's critics and Russian media outlets have questioned the veracity of some of the figures.
A poll of 509 doctors on an app called the "Doctor's Handbook" cited by the Meduza news website on Thursday found that more than a third of those surveyed had been ordered to attribute pneumonia deaths caused by COVID-19 to other causes.
The health ministry did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment on the report.
The survey found almost 40% of medical professionals said they had inadequate supplies of personal protective equipment, while 23.4% said their hospitals were not ready to admit patients with suspected coronavirus infections.
Moscow began mass testing residents for virus antibodies this week. Of 40,000 asymptomatic people tested, 14% showed traces of infection in their blood, according to a report by Open Media, a news outlet funded by Kremlin critic Mikhail Khodorkovsky.
US sanctions two top Nicaraguan officials -Treasury Department website
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:33 PM
UK coronavirus death toll rises 351 to 36,393
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 04:10 PM
US condemns China's "disastrous proposal" to control Hong Kong -Pompeo
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:47 PM
Spain eases Madrid lockdown, letting outdoor dining resume
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:43 PM
UK expects China to respect Hong Kong's autonomy, PM's spokesman says
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:34 PM
Mosques in Saudi Arabia, UAE to stay closed for Eid
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 02:32 PM
NATO to discuss future of Open Skies treaty after US announces withdrawal
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 01:42 PM
Palestinian woman, daughter arrested in connection to soldier's death
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 01:15 PM
UN: As COVID-19 spreads, Yemen's health system has 'in effect collapsed'
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 12:41 PM
UK to set out coronavirus quarantine measures for international arrivals
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 10:52 AM
Palestinian security forces partially withdraw from Abu Dis
  • By JERUSALEM POST STAFF
  • 05/22/2020 08:48 AM
US senators seek to sanction China over Hong Kong
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 07:30 AM
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 460 to 177,212
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 06:52 AM
Mexico posts record 2,973 coronavirus cases in single day
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 05:02 AM
Brazil suffers record 1,188 daily coronavirus deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 05/22/2020 03:41 AM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Information
About Us
Feedback
Staff E-mails
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by