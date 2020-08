The envoy will look at humanitarian projects in the Strip and work on de-escalation efforts between Israel and Gaza.

cnxps.cmd.push(function () { cnxps({ playerId: '36af7c51-0caf-4741-9824-2c941fc6c17b' }).render('4c4d856e0e6f4e3d808bbc1715e132f6'); });

Qatari envoy to Gaza Mohammed Al-Emadi will visit the Strip on Tuesday amid the coronavirus lockdown and heightened tensions between Gaza and Israel, according to Palestinian reports.