The quick tests will be available at testing centers run by the Home Front Command, Magen David Adom and Israel's major health funds ('kupot holim'.)

Employees from the education system will be allowed to take a quick tests after identifying and showing a document that says where they work. No doctor referral will be required.

In preparation for the reopening of preschools on Sunday, quick coronavirus testing centers were opened and will be available for teachers and employees from the education system, Israeli media reported on Saturday.