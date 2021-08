MK Iman Khatib-Yasin has submitted his pledge of allegiance to the Knesset after having officially joined the Israeli parliament, replacing Ra'am MK Saeed Alharoumi, who died of a heart attack last week, Maariv reported.

The 56-year-old Khatib-Yasin was first chosen as a candidate for the Ra'am Party in early 2019.

This is a developing story.