Ra’anana building evacuated, to be demolished due to fear of collapse

A residential building in Ra’anana is set to be demolished after it was evacuated on Monday due to concern of collapse.

Israel Fire and Rescue Services decided to evacuate following a report made by the residents of unusual cracks in the building. In addition, the residents of nearby buildings were evacuated as well, according to Ynet.

"The demolition will probably take place in the near future," Fire and Rescue Services said to Ynet.

The building is currently under construction as part of National Outline Plan (NOP) 38, the urban renewal and earthquake protection project for buildings built before 1980.

In September, a residential building in Holon collapsed after 16 families were evacuated only a day before. Following the collapse, more and more Israeli citizens have become more conscious of unusual cracks in their residential buildings.