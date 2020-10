"Yesterday, I asked the permission of the great men of Israel (gedolei yisrael) to resign from the Knesset, for the peace and to protect and strengthen the unity and brotherhood between the Agudat Yisrael and Degel HaTorah parties which together make up the UTJ list," wrote Hasid in his letter of resignation.

Hasid stressed that his resignation would allow Bruchi to return to Knesset.

MK Rabbi Eliyahu Hasid (United Torah Judaism) resigned from the Knesset on Monday to allow Rabbi Eliyahu Bruchi to replace him.