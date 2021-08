Zuckerman was born in Belgium in July 1938 and immigrated to Israel in the 1960's, where he began learning at the Mercaz Harav yeshiva.

Zuckerman was one of the founders of Midreshet HaRova in Jerusalem and of the Ayelet Hashahar yeshiva in Eilat.

The rabbi leaves behind his wife, Malka, and 12 children.

Rabbi Avraham Yehoshua Zuckerman, a senior rabbi at Yeshivat Har Hamor and Midreshet HaRova, passed away on Tuesday night at the age of 83, according to Israeli media.