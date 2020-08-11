The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Rabbi Yisroel Moshe, Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages member, died

He is survived by his wife, 10 children and multiple grandchildren.

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
AUGUST 11, 2020 05:56
 Rabbi Yisroel Moshe, a member of Agudat Yisrael's Council of Torah Sages, passed away on Monday night, at the age of 65 Yeshiva World News reported. 
He is survived by his wife, 10 children and multiple grandchildren.
Prior to his death, the rabbi reportedly collapsed at his home on Monday night after which he was rushed to Sheba Medical Center, Tel Hashomer. His death was pronounced shortly after his arrival.
Moshe had been suffering from health problems for a number of months, according to Yeshiva World News. Originally having flown to Los Angeles for treatment, the rabbi returned to Israel a few months ago.
Born in New York, Moshe moved to Israel at a young age, and soon took over as the Sadigura rebbe following his father's passing. Since then, he has established multiple synagogues throughout Israel as well as a school in Bnei Brak, where he lived.
According to Collive, Moshe has been going back and forth to Los Angeles for numerous medical treatments for the past year. However, it is currently unknown what the cause of death was.
Funeral data is still pending.


