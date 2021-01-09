Radical leftist activist Ezra Nawi dies at 69

Nawi was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago.

Having dedicated his life to fighting for the rights of Palestinians in the West Bank, Nawi viewed himself and was seen by some as a warrior of justice and human rights activist.

He was heavily criticized by right-wing activists over the years and was in the midst of a trial after being accused of tipping off Palestinian security forces with information relating to the selling of lands in southern Mount Hebron, breaching a clause from the Oslo Accords that prohibits any involvement by Israelis in the Palestinian security forces.

Radical left-wing activist Ezra Nawi has died at the age of 69, Israeli media reported on Saturday.