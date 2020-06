A 32-year-old Rahat resident was arrested on Friday for allegedly beating his 27-year-old pregnant wife, Ynet reported. The woman is currently hospitalized in Soroka Medical Center in serious condition.

The couple’s three children, aged five, eight and nine respectively, were taken in by relatives.



Head of the Rahat Police Station, Vice-Commissioner Eli Shmul, personally commanded the force at the scene of the alleged crime.