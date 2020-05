The rains will weaken during the day as temperatures continue to fall.

The forecast temperatures on Sunday are:

>Haifa: High: 68F (20C) Low: 64F (18C)

>Tiberias: High: 77F (25C) Low: 66F (19C)

>Tel Aviv: High: 72F (22C) Low: 68F (20C)

>Jerusalem: High: 66F (19C) Low: 55F (13C)

>Beersheba: High: 75F (24C) Low: 63F (17C)

>Eilat: High: 84F (29C) Low: 72F (22C)

After a week long heatwave and a pleasant weekend, rain showers and isolated thunderstorms, along with strong winds, are expected to cool down northern and central Israel even further on Sunday.