Amit Almog, the alleged murderer of Maya Vishniyak, was not under the influence of drugs when he strangled Vishniyak and later attempted to stab his mother in their Ramat Gan home, a blood analysis done at Sheba Medical Center reveled, according to the Jerusalem Post’s sister publication Maariv The late Vishniyak was Almog’s girlfriend when he allegedly murdered her. She was 22 years old.According to media reports, Almog killed her when she attempted to end their relationship.