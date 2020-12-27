Rambam Hospital opens vaccinations to general public over 60

On Monday morning, Rambam Hospital in Haifa will join the ranks of medical institutions and services that are mobilized to vaccinate the general population against coronavirus.

At 7:30 a.m., Rambam's vaccination system will open to the general population (over the age of 60 at this stage). Every citizen who meets the eligibility definitions in terms of age (insured by all HMOs free of charge) is invited to sign up for a vaccination appointment here

Those who arrive without an appointment set up in the online system will not be able to get vaccinated.

So far, more than 5,000 people have been vaccinated at Rambam. The vaccine is given in two doses. Those who are vaccinated at Rambam are to return to the hospital 21 days after receiving the first vaccine in order to receive the second dose. The vaccine has a 95% success rate.

Rambam also offers those who come to get vaccinated a photo at the end of the vaccination in order to later issue a card with a photo confirming that the cardholder is vaccinated as required.