Rami Levy and Lahav LR Real Estate team up to buy Delek gas station chain

The Tel Aviv Stock Exchange was notified by Lahav LR Real Estate Ltd. that talks were held on Sunday together with a company privately owned by Rami Levy to make the acquisition of Delek Israel, whose equity reach NIS 1.2 billion, Globes reported.
Delek Israel is one of the main assets of the indebted Delek Group Ltd, controlled by Yitzhak Tshuva. Delek operates one of Israel's largest chain of gas stations with 239 gas station, of which 178 are independently operated, as well as 196 convenience stores.