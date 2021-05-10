Red Alert: Rocket sirens sound in southern Israel

Red alert rocket sirens sounded in the city of Sderot, adjacent to the Gaza Strip.

Three rockets were identified to have been launched from the Gaza Strip into Israel. The sirens come amid heightened tension between Israel and Hamas over ongoing violence in Jerusalem. The spokesperson for the Shaar HaNegev said that no injuries to residents were reported.

One rocket was intercepted successfully by Iron Dome, according to reports.There is no change to the guidelines currently in place, and education will continue as normal.