Red Cross urges Armenia, Azerbaijan to firm up prisoner, body swap

"To date we keep discussing intensely with the sides on this topic. But no meaningful agreement has been reached yet that will allow us to actually proceed to such an exchange," Martin Schuepp, ICRC Eurasia regional director, told a news briefing in Geneva, adding that it was passing proposals "back and forth."

"So discussions are going on with the sides, and we hope that the conditions will be met in order to actually implement such an operation in the future," he said, also calling for security guarantees to be provided for ICRC staff.

The International Committee of the Red Cross urged Armenia and Azerbaijan on Tuesday to finalize arrangements for it to handle an exchange of detainees and bodies from the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, after a humanitarian ceasefire agreed at the weekend.