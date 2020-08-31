The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Relatives of MH17 crash victims seek damages from suspects, lawyers say

By REUTERS  
AUGUST 31, 2020 16:46
More than 300 relatives of victims who died when a Malaysia Airlines passenger plane was shot down in 2014 will seek unspecified damages from four suspects being tried in the Netherlands, lawyers representing family members said on Monday.
The suspects – three Russians and a Ukrainian – are being tried for murder and shooting down the passenger plane over eastern Ukraine, killing all 298 people onboard.The four men remain at large and only one has legal representation in the trial, which is being conducted in a courtroom near Amsterdam.
So far, 316 relatives of those who died said they plan to seek damages and 76 intend to exercise a right to speak during the trial, said Peter Langstraat, who represents 450 family members.
The claims have not been filed yet because the lawyers have asked the court to first rule whether Dutch or Ukrainian law should be applied when requesting damages.
Any court decision to award damages would hinge on a guilty verdict for the suspects, in a trial expected to last more than a year.
Malaysia Airlines Flight 17 was flying from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur when it was shot down by a missile fired from territory held by pro-Russian rebels during fighting in eastern Ukraine.
After years of collecting evidence, a Dutch-led international Joint Investigation Team (JIT) said last year that the missile launcher used to hit the jet came from a Russian army base just across the border.
In July, the Dutch government said it was filing a suit against Moscow, which it holds responsible for the disaster, at the European Court of Human Rights. Roughly two-thirds of the victims were Dutch.
The Kremlin has consistently denied involvement in the incident.
Only one defendant, Oleg Pulatov, has sent defense counsel to represent him.
Pulatov's lawyers told judges on Monday that they still have not been able to meet their client in person, mainly due to the coronavirus pandemic.


Tags Russia ukraine missile attacks plane crash
Schools to open Tuesday as planned
Human rights groups ask to cancel Shin Bet tracking
Shin Bet confirms fatal Petah Tikva attack was an act of terror
Ben-Shabbat, Kushner meet UAE Minister of Foreign Affairs
Record for electricity use in Israel broken again
Former Indian president Pranab Mukherjee passes away
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 04:52 PM
Coronavirus lab to be set up in Ben-Gurion Airport, working within 45 day
Canada to buy 76m. doses of Novavax's potential coronavirus vaccine
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 04:32 PM
33-year-old arrested for sexual harassment of a minor
Russia to vaccinate high risk groups against COVID-19 towards end of year
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 03:36 PM
Meir Ben-Shabbat in Arabic: We came here to make a dream into reality
7 fires sparked by incendiary balloons in southern Israel
Philippines reports 3,446 new coronavirus cases, 38 additional deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 12:30 PM
Russia's coronavirus cases approach 1 million
  • By REUTERS
  • 08/31/2020 11:49 AM
Firefighters fight blaze in IDF's Tzrifin base
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by