The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News ISRAEL ELECTIONS WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Republican McConnell would block a Biden Supreme Court pick in 2024

By REUTERS  
JUNE 15, 2021 01:42
US Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell said on Monday that President Joe Biden would not get a Supreme Court nominee confirmed in 2024 if Republicans regain control of the chamber and a vacancy arises during that presidential election year.
"It's highly unlikely. In fact, no, I don't think either party, if it were different from the president, would confirm a Supreme Court nominee in the middle of an election," McConnell told syndicated conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt.
McConnell could return as majority leader if Republicans regain control of the Senate in the 2022 midterm elections. While serving as majority leader, McConnell blocked Democratic former President Barack Obama from filling a vacancy left by the death of conservative Justice Antonin Scalia in February 2016, saying it would be improper to confirm a Supreme Court nominee during a presidential election year.
McConnell and his fellow Senate Republicans refused to consider Obama's nominee - Merrick Garland, who now serves as Biden's attorney general - in a move with little precedent in U.S. history. That enabled Donald Trump, the winner of the November 2016 election, to appoint conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch in 2017.
Democrats accused McConnell of hypocrisy last year when he allowed the Senate to confirm Trump's conservative Supreme Court nominee Amy Coney Barrett to replace liberal Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, who died in September about six weeks before the 2020 presidential election. Trump, a Republican, was defeated by Biden, a Democrat, in the election and Democrats also took control of the Senate.
McConnell signaled that a Biden nominee could have problems even outside an election year. When Hewitt asked if a Republican-controlled Senate would give "a normal mainstream liberal" nominee a fair shot at a confirmation hearing if a vacancy opened in 2023, McConnell replied: "Well, we'd have to wait and see what happens."
He described his decision to keep Scalia's seat open until after Trump was elected as "the single most consequential thing I've done in my time as majority leader of the Senate." McConnell made confirmation of Trump's conservative judicial nominees a high priority. Trump appointed three justices, also including Brett Kavanaugh, to the Supreme Court, which now has a 6-3 conservative majority.
Democrats denounced McConnell's comments, with some even using them to solicit campaign donations.
"He would change the rules a third time if he could to make sure they (Republicans) would get the choice for the next Supreme Court justice. He's not much for precedent and tradition when it doesn't serve him politically," said Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Dick Durbin, the chamber's No. 2 Democrat.
Democratic Senator Ed Markey wrote on Twitter: "Mitch McConnell is already foreshadowing that he'll steal a 3rd Supreme Court seat if he gets the chance. He's done it before, and he'll do it again. We need to expand the Supreme Court."
Some Democrats have proposed expanding the number of justices in order to end the Supreme Court's conservative majority.
Some liberal activists have urged liberal Justice Stephen Breyer, at 82 the court's oldest member, to retire now while the Senate remains in Democratic hands. Biden during the election campaign vowed to name a Black woman to the court, which would be a historic first.
The Senate was due later on Monday to vote on the confirmation of Washington-based U.S. District Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to an influential federal appellate court. Jackson, among the most prominent Black women in the federal judiciary, is considered a potential Supreme Court pick for Biden.
The 100-seat Senate is currently split 50-50, with Democrats in control only because Vice President Kamala Harris wields a tie-breaking vote.
Egypt upholds death sentence for 12 senior Muslim Brotherhood figures
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/15/2021 01:44 AM
Masks not needed inside public spaces starting tomorrow - Health Ministry
Jerusalem flag march: US Embassy staff banned from entering Old City
UAE foreign minister speaks with Israeli counterpart Lapid -tweet
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 11:27 PM
30-year-old dies in car crash near al-Auja
Canadian accused of killing Muslim family members to face terror charges
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 06:34 PM
US Justice Dept. mulls stronger policies to obtain lawmakers' records
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 05:59 PM
Elkin in first speech as housing minister: Housing is everyone's problem
Bodies wash up on Yemen's Red Sea coast from suspected migrant boat
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 05:21 PM
Michaeli accepts Transportation Minister portfolio from Regev in ceremony
Biden promised not to use Ukraine as bargaining chip with Putin -Zelensky
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 04:15 PM
Saudi-led coalition intercepts Houthi drone, says state TV
  • By REUTERS
  • 06/14/2021 02:19 PM
Wildfire breaks out near Beit Shemesh
Liberman equates Israeli upheaval to French revolution
Coronavirus in Israel: 4 new cases, 0.02% of tests return positive
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by