Rescuer: Signs of life detected under rubble a month after Beirut blast

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 3, 2020 19:36
Lebanese rescue workers searching through rubble in a residential area after a huge Beirut port explosion on Aug. 4 have detected signs of life under the masonry, a rescue worker said on Thursday.
"These (signs of breathing and pulse) along with the temperature sensor means there is a possibility of life," rescue worker Eddy Bitar told reporters.He was speaking after the state news agency reported that a team with a rescue dog had detected movement under a collapsed building in the Gemmayze area of Beirut, one of the worst hit by the blast.
