The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus US ELECTIONS Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rich world could be near normal by late 2021 if vaccine works - Bill Gates

By REUTERS  
OCTOBER 6, 2020 20:08
Rich countries could be back to close to normal by late 2021 if a COVID-19 vaccine works, is ready soon and distributed properly at scale, billionaire Microsoft founder Bill Gates said on Tuesday.
"By late next year you can have things going back pretty close to normal - that's the best case," Gates, 64, told The Wall Street Journal CEO Council.
"We still don't know whether these vaccines will succeed," Gates said. "Now the capacity will take time to ramp up. And so the allocation within the U.S., and between the U.S. and other countries will be a very top point of contention."
The vaccines developed by Pfizer/BioNTech and AstraZeneca/Oxford University are two of the leading candidates in the race for the first jab to get regulatory approval in the West to prevent COVID-19.
Gates added that in the United States people should be thinking about ways to reduce hesitancy about having a COVID-19 vaccine when one is ready.
Asked about Russian and Chinese vaccines, he said the Western companies were further ahead on Phase III studies.
"The one Russian construct and six of the Chinese constructs are perfectly valid constructs actually with some similarities to what the Western companies are doing, but the Western companies are further ahead on doing these phase three studies," Gates said.
Trump doing 'extremely well,' reporting no symptoms of COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 08:04 PM
Biden campaign takes steps to protect Joe Biden from COVID-19
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 07:55 PM
US Coast Guard vice commandant tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 07:51 PM
Coronavirus in Israel: 5,657 test positive, 20 dead since midnight
Intl watchdog confirms presence of nerve agent in Navalny's blood
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 06:34 PM
Shin Bet director hosted family on Sukkot despite coronavirus regulations
Eilat mayor to file petition to high court against lockdown on city
Finance Ministry to create aid plan for self-employed, unemployed
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/06/2020 03:35 PM
11 killed, dozens wounded in blast in northwest Syrian town
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 03:06 PM
Iran reports record 4,151 new coronavirus cases
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 02:06 PM
Switzerland report 700 new coronavirus cases in a day
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 01:48 PM
Malaysia reports 691 new coronavirus cases, biggest daily jump
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 01:16 PM
Nagorno-Karabakh says 21 more servicemen killed in fighting
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 01:14 PM
Coronavirus: 5,188 Israelis register as unemployed since Monday
  • By MAARIV ONLINE
  • 10/06/2020 12:30 PM
Poland reports new record of daily coronavirus-related deaths
  • By REUTERS
  • 10/06/2020 12:00 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
US Election 2020
Iran News
World News
Coronavirus
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by