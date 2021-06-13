Rift in Yisrael Beytenu causes tension for new coalition

A new dispute inside the government being formed by Yamina leader Naftali Bennett and Yesh Atid chairman Yair Lapid rattled the fledgling coalition on Sunday.

Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Lieberman appointed Odeh Forer to the combined position of Agriculture Ministry and Negev and Galilee development. The chairmanship of the powerful Knesset finance committee was given to Hamad Amar. Lieberman earmarked MK Eli Avidar to be a second minister inside the Finance Ministry that the party leader will head. Every party sent a list of who would be appointed to each ministerial post on Saturday, night except Yisrael Beytenu.

Avidar reportedly refused and said that he would rather remain a regular MK. Avidar did not respond to requests for clarification.