Rivlin and Gantz discuss ways to achieve quiet in the South

President Rivlin and Defense Minister Gantz met at the president’s residence Monday and discussed the situation in the south of Israel.The two talked about options for promoting quiet in the region and heightened tensions in the north of the country. The two also discussed new opportunities created by the agreement with the UAE.Gantz updated Rivlin on the Defense Ministry's handling of the coronavirus.