Rivlin says coronavirus lockdown necessary 'so we do not kill each other!'

Rivlin congratulated Joe Biden on his election win.

By GREER FAY CASHMAN  
JANUARY 7, 2021 14:41
President Reuven Rivlin (photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin
(photo credit: AMOS BEN-GERSHOM/GPO)
President Reuven Rivlin explained on Thursday afternoon that with the key principles of democracy at hand, Israel is heading into a full lockdown, which he encourages local authorities – north to south – to enforce fully. "The lockdown, with all its restrictions as decided by the government, applies to us all," he explained. "Whatever your position, this lockdown is the decision of the government, Israel’s elected government, on the recommendation of the professional medical advisors responsible for our health, the health of the people as a whole without any deviation or political views.
"We are going into lockdown so as not to kill each other!" he added.
He explained that a lockdown is necessary so as not to overload the hospitals and ICUs. "All sectors of society, Jews and Arabs, secular, religious and ultra-Orthodox," he insisted. "Not only because equality before the law is a cornerstone of our democracy, but because disobeying the law erodes the basic principle that allows us to continue living together in this land.
"I would like to say at this point that even if there are or will be those who disobey the regulations or the law, that does not give anyone else, nobody at all, the right to break the law," he continued. "I know health and economic stability, the most basic of all things, seem harder than ever. Israeli society faces a complex challenge, and we must do all we can to meet it. I believe with all my heart that we can do so, to buckle down, stay at home and obey the law."
Rivlin said that the protests on Capitol Hill and riots that flooded into the Capitol building "remind us all that democracy, even when it is strong and deeply-rooted, is not to be taken for granted."
He stressed the importance of protecting the democracy of the people and the state so as to create a layer of protection around the country's citizens. "Even with the pain, the disagreement and the atmosphere of mistrust, we must never forget," Rivlin said, referring to the public's right to vote, alongside "the strength of the judiciary and maintaining the rule of law."
He additionally took a moment to congratulate US President-elect Joe Biden for having been approved by congress to take the role of president on January 20.
He concluded by saying that Israel will see better days. "We have gone through bad times in the past and overcome them. The effect of the vaccine is close at hand, and we will return to normality. Until then, we must be patient and disciplined, and do everything we can to minimize infection. God bless you all, my dear ones."


Tags Joe Biden Reuven Rivlin riot Capitol Hill
