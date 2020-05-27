Rivlin to Australian PM: Leifer won’t be able to evade justice

President Reuven Rivlin called Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison on Wednesday, the day after an Israeli court determined that alleged sex offender Malka Leifer is fit to stand trial.“The State of Israel will not allow anyone to use its institutions to evade justice,” Rivlin told Morrison, saying the courts proved that. Leifer is wanted in Australia on 74 counts of sexual abuse and rape of minors. She claimed mental illness since extradition proceedings began in 2014, but the court ruled against those claims this week. Leifer has been declared fit for extradition and to stand trial in Australia, and her hearing was set for July 16.The accused sex offender’s attorneys said they plan to appeal both the decision that she is mentally fit and an extradition, if it is approved, to the High Court of Justice.Rivlin informed Morrison of the procedure.The president visited Australia in February, and told Morrison and Governor-General David Hurley that Israel is a country of law and order, and that he plans to monitor this issue when he returned to Israel.Morrison thanked Rivlin for the call, noting that it reflects strong and warm relations between Israel and Australia and their peoples.The Australian prime minister noted a real sense of relief in the Jewish community in his country.