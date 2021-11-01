The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics ARCHAEOLOGY Opinion PODCAST
Aliyah Judaism Kabbalah Health & Wellness Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Law JP Must Premium Pfizer News
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Robert Durst indicted for murder of his wife - district attorney

By REUTERS  
NOVEMBER 1, 2021 23:59
Real estate heir Robert Durst was on Monday indicted for the murder of his first wife, Kathleen Durst, in South Salem in January 1982, the office of New York's Westchester County District Attorney said.
"Durst, 78, was charged by a Westchester County Grand Jury in an indictment on Nov. 1, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree. Durst previously was charged in a complaint filed on Oct. 19, 2021, with Murder in the Second Degree," the Westchester County District Attorney said in a statement.
A warrant has been issued for Robert Durst's arrest for the murder of Kathleen Durst, the statement added.
Earlier this month, Robert Durst was charged in New York state with murder in the 1982 disappearance of his wife. A week earlier, he was sentenced in California to life in prison for murdering his best friend in 2000.
Durst was transferred to a state prison medical unit last week less than two weeks after being hospitalized on a ventilator with COVID-19, media reports said.
COP26: Over 100 global leaders pledge to end deforestation by 2030
11/02/2021 12:35 AM
Officer wounded in east Jerusalem riots
11/02/2021 12:20 AM
Iranian foreign minister tests positive for COVID-19
11/01/2021 10:38 PM
Israeli Mossad delegation visited Sudan in midst of military coup
11/01/2021 10:26 PM
Israeli minimum wage set to rise in April - report
11/01/2021 09:11 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use and privacy policy

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Contact us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
Sitemap
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
Customer Service
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Iran News
Coronavirus
World News
JPost NY Conference
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
Kabbalat Shabbat
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Maariv News
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Promo Content
Special Content
Sites Of Interest
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 AM and 14:00 PM and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 AM and 12:30 PM
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 14PM Israel time Toll Free number 1-800-448-9291 Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2021 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by