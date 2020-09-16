The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rocket alert: Eshkol, Kissufim, Nirim, Ein HaShlosha, Reim

By JERUSALEM POST STAFF  
SEPTEMBER 16, 2020 05:23
05:08: Eshkol Regional Council, Kissufim, Reim.
05:07: Eshkol Regional Council, Kissufim, Nirim, Ein HaShlosha.05:01: Eshkol Regional Council, Kissufim, Nirim, Ein HaShlosha.
04:53: Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, Merhavim Regional Council, Nir Moshel Sderot, Ivim, Nir Am, Gabim, Miflasim, Sapir College.
04:36: Shaar Hanegev Regional Council, Sderot, Ivim, Nir Am, Gabim, Miflasim, Sapir College.



Tags Rocket Alert
Rocket alert: Sderot, Ivim, Nir Am, Gabim, Shaar Hanegev Regional Council
Brazil registers 1,113 coronavirus deaths, highest toll in two weeks
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 02:10 AM
Bahrain King Hamad affirms to President Trump peace is a strategic option
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 02:01 AM
Netanyahu to meet with Pence and Pompeo separately
Bahrain's transportation minister discusses cooperation with Regev - BNA
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/16/2020 12:19 AM
Saudi Arabia says it stands by Palestinians, supports just solution
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 11:27 PM
IDF arrests two suspects who crossed Gaza border into Israel
School to continue Wednesday, Gov to vote on closing on Thursday
Galilee Medical Center reopens for new coronavirus patients
Justice Department subpoenas John Bolton's publisher
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 07:22 PM
Several drive-through coronavirus testing stations to close until Friday
Charges against Prime Minister's Residence's housekeeper dropped
Oman expected to send representative to Israel normalization deal signing
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/15/2020 04:54 PM
President Rivlin: Breaking the infection chains is 'our task'
Knesset Speaker Levin praises UAE, Bahrain leaders in Arabic
  • By ERIC BENDER/MAARIV
  • 09/15/2020 04:40 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
פרסום בג'רוזלם פוסט
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by