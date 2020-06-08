Rocket hit near Baghdad international airport, no casualties
By REUTERS
JUNE 8, 2020 22:19
A rocket landed in the perimeter of Baghdad International Airport on Monday, the Iraqi military said.The military said the rocket was launched from an area to the south of the airport and there were no reported damages or casualties.
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests:
Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and
13:00
For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM
Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574
Telephone +972-3-761-9056
Fax: 972-3-561-3699
E-mail: subs@jpost.com