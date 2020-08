The rocket seemed to have been launched from the Rasheed Airbase, according to the media cell and another rocket was prepared for launching at the base as well.

The rocket strike set off sirens at the US embassy. A spokesperson for the US military ran off screen after having to cut off a live television interview with Al-Taghier TV as the sirens were heard.



No injuries or damage was reported.

A Katyusha rocket landed near the US Embassy in the Green Zone of Baghdad on Tuesday night, according to Iraq's Security Media Cell.