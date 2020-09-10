The Jerusalem Post - Israel News Coronavirus Israel News WORLD NEWS Middle East U.S. Politics Diaspora Opinion
Judaism Kabbalah Health & Science Cybertech Innovation Technology Archaeology Antisemitism Israel Real Estate Premium
Jerusalem Post Breaking News
BREAKING NEWS

Rocket hits perimeter of Baghdad airport, zero casualties

By REUTERS  
SEPTEMBER 10, 2020 16:02
A Katyusha rocket fell in the vicinity of Baghdad airport but caused no casualties, Iraq state news agency INA said on Thursday, the second such attack on the airport this week.
On Sunday, three Katyusha rockets landed within the perimeter of the airport. One of them landed on an airport garage, damaging four civilian vehicles, but caused no casualties.
Last week, in three separate incidents several rockets landed either near the airport or inside Baghdad's heavily fortified Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign missions. Those attacks also caused no casualties.
Washington blames such attacks on Iranian-backed militia groups. Iran has not directly commented on the incidents.
The Middle East came close to a large conflict in January after a US drone strike killed Iranian General Qassem Soleimani and Iraqi paramilitary chief Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis at Baghdad airport. Iran-aligned militias have sworn to avenge their deaths.
WikiLeaks's Assange's UK extradition hearing postponed for COVID-19 fears
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 04:07 PM
Denmark plans to open embassy in Baghdad this fall
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 04:06 PM
British firm develops 20-second coronavirus test
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 04:03 PM
Rambam hospital D-G Halberthal: We have to impose a nationwide curfew
Head of Ukraine's armed forces tests positive for coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 03:14 PM
WHO: World must scale up clinical trials to address coronavirus
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 02:29 PM
Gamzu: The healthcare system has put up a red flag
Houthis: 'Important target' hit with missile, drones in Saudi capital
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 01:25 PM
Avigdor Liberman to enter quarantine after contact with COVID-19 patient
Confirmed coronavirus patient found driving with illegal immigrant
Economy Minister Amir Peretz visits Yacoub Abu al-Kiyan's family
Russia says it respects Serbia's decision to pull out of Belarus drills
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 12:57 PM
Russia denies promising to set up commission to investigate Navalny case
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 12:42 PM
Russia dismisses claims of hacking against Biden campaign as 'nonsense'
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 12:39 PM
Exiled Belarus opposition leader says authorities threatened to kill her
  • By REUTERS
  • 09/10/2020 12:33 PM
Subscribe for our daily newsletter
Subscribe for our daily newsletter

By subscribing I accept the terms of use

Reporters' Tweets

Read all Tweets >
Information
About Us
Feedback
Advertise with Us
Terms Of Service
Privacy Policy
Subscriber Agreement
JPost Jobs
Cancel Subscription
The Jerusalem Post Group
Breaking News
Middle East
Iran News
World News
JPOST NY CONFERENCE
Diplomatic Conference
IvritTalk- Free trial lesson
The Jerusalem Report
Jerusalem Post Lite
March of the living
KABBALAT SHABBAT
Shapers of Israel
Maariv Online
Tools and services
JPost Premium
Ulpan Online
JPost Newsletter
JPost News Ticker
Our Magazines
Learn Hebrew
RSS feed
JPost.com Archive
Digital Library
Special Content
Promo Content
Promo Content
Himalayan Salt Lamps
Undercounter Ice Makers
Commercial Carpet Cleaners
Commercial Paper Shredders
Cash Counting Machines
Commercial Zero Turn Mowers
Senior Discounts
Sites Of Interest
The Jerusalem Post Conferences
Conference production services
Jewish Broadcasting Service
Jerusalem Hotels
Personas Media
KKL-JNF
Poalim Online
The Jerusalem Post Customer Service Center can be contacted with any questions or requests: Telephone: *2421 * Extension 4 Jerusalem Post or 03-7619056 Fax: 03-5613699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 07:00 and 14:00 and Fridays only handles distribution requests between 7:00 and  13:00 For international customers: The center is staffed and provides answers on Sundays through Thursdays between 7AM and 6PM  Toll Free number in Israel only 1-800-574-574  Telephone +972-3-761-9056 Fax: 972-3-561-3699 E-mail: subs@jpost.com
Copyright © 2020 Jpost Inc. All rights reserved • Terms of Use • Privacy Policy Designed by